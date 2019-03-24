|
Justine N. Boyle
Dallastown - Justine N. Boyle, 18, of Dallastown, passed away March 19, 2019 in Cleveland, OH. She was the daughter of Patrick and Hermina (Popig) Boyle.
Born in Rockford, IL, Justine was one of five girls to Patrick and Hermina Boyle. She was a 2018 graduate of Dallastown High School where she participated in marching/concert band and pit for spring musical, playing saxophone and oboe. Devoted to her faith, she shared her musical talents with the Teen Choir at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Justine enjoyed hiking, biking, camping and visits to the beach. She was an avid reader and pursued her passion for creative writing, Latin and classical literature as an English/Classics major at Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH.
In addition to her parents, Justine is survived by her four sisters Jennifer Boyle and fiancée Cory Guzzi, Jeanne, Julia, and Josephine Boyle; five aunts and five uncles. Justine is preceded in death by paternal grandparents George and Jean Boyle, maternal grandparents Paul and Angeline Popig, and an uncle Albert McGill.
A time of viewing, and remembrance will occur at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care at 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349 on March 26, 2019 during the hours of 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated on March 27, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 315 N. Constitution Ave, New Freedom, PA 17349 at 11 AM with Rev. Robert A. Yohe, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Justine's memory to the CWRU Classics Department c/o Office of Advancement Services at 10900 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106-7035. Please memo " Justine Memorial Donation" and make them out to CWRU.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019