Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
315 N. Constitution Ave
New Freedom, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justine Boyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justine N. Boyle


2000 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Justine N. Boyle Obituary
Justine N. Boyle

Dallastown - Justine N. Boyle, 18, of Dallastown, passed away March 19, 2019 in Cleveland, OH. She was the daughter of Patrick and Hermina (Popig) Boyle.

Born in Rockford, IL, Justine was one of five girls to Patrick and Hermina Boyle. She was a 2018 graduate of Dallastown High School where she participated in marching/concert band and pit for spring musical, playing saxophone and oboe. Devoted to her faith, she shared her musical talents with the Teen Choir at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Justine enjoyed hiking, biking, camping and visits to the beach. She was an avid reader and pursued her passion for creative writing, Latin and classical literature as an English/Classics major at Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH.

In addition to her parents, Justine is survived by her four sisters Jennifer Boyle and fiancée Cory Guzzi, Jeanne, Julia, and Josephine Boyle; five aunts and five uncles. Justine is preceded in death by paternal grandparents George and Jean Boyle, maternal grandparents Paul and Angeline Popig, and an uncle Albert McGill.

A time of viewing, and remembrance will occur at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care at 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349 on March 26, 2019 during the hours of 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated on March 27, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 315 N. Constitution Ave, New Freedom, PA 17349 at 11 AM with Rev. Robert A. Yohe, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Justine's memory to the CWRU Classics Department c/o Office of Advancement Services at 10900 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106-7035. Please memo " Justine Memorial Donation" and make them out to CWRU.

HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now