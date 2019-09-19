|
Karel Valken
Wrightsville - Karel Valken, age 74, passed away at Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy on September 14, 2019.
Karel was born in Beetsterzwaag, The Netherlands on March 12, 1945. He was the son of the late Herminus J.B. Valken M.D. and the late Cornelie C. de la Beij. He moved to the United States at the age of 16 and proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was the Director of Student Financial Services at the Art Institute of York and retired in 2011. After retiring he worked part time for Giant Food Stores in East York.
He is survived by his daughter Regina Brown and her husband Mitchell of Philadelphia; his grandchildren Justin and Evan; his sisters Clara Henderson, Alberta Tustin, Roelien Valken van Eck, Nynke Valken, many nieces and nephews, and many great friends. He was predeceased by his wife Blanche.
Following cremation, the family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402 followed by a memorial service in celebration of his life at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. The York County Veterans Honor Guard will provide military honors at 1:00 PM just prior to the service.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019