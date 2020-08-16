Karen A. Bukowy



York - Karen Annette Bukowy, 63, beloved mother and nanny, went to her eternal home with our Lord on August 12, 2020. She was born to Eugene and Eileen Bennett on November 20, 1956. She was preceded in death by both parents, three brothers, one sister and beloved son-in-law Damian Holliday. Karen leaves to cherish her memory, her heartbroken daughters, Brenda Glatfelter, Liz Holliday, Lynn Krish and Amanda Gambrell; son-in-law, Thomas Glatfelter; her pride and joy, grandchildren, William Holliday, Ameer Uddin, Jasmine and Jaden Krish, Dillon and Ethan Glatfelter; four brothers, one sister, and many other loved ones. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









