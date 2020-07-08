Karen A. Hale
Red Lion - Karen A. (Bass) Hale, 55, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Mt. Joy. She was the wife of James R. Hale, to whom she was married for 26 years.
Born on November 18, 1964 in Buffalo, New York, she was a daughter of the late James and Judy (Lawton) Bass. For 15 years, Karen worked for Flinkinger and Company and retired in 2016 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. While the journey was tough, Karen and her family always made sure to enjoy the time they had together. She loved to travel, her favorite place was Disney World including a wonderful trip to Italy last year. She enjoyed playing games with her children and grandchildren, cards with neighbors, and hanging out with friends. Karen had a love for fitness and exercised at Gold's Gym. She was a member of CASA; and volunteered at York Giving Helping Hands, York Food bank, and Life Path. She was also a member of Living Word Community Church for 22 years and was rebaptized on 6/25/2018.
Karen is survived by two daughters, Alecia Klein and husband, Jason, Rachel Hale, and son, Matthew Hale; including two step daughters, Stefanie Scowden and husband, Brett, and Michelle Hale; five grandchildren, Bodhi Klein, Oliver Deem, Cody and Aubrey Scowden, and Madison Harris; along with three brothers, Ken, Gary, and Steven Bass, and six nieces.
A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Living Word Community Church, 2350 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion, PA 17356. Officiating will be Pastor Aaron Kuntz. A visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Wellspan York Cancer Center, 25 Monument Rd, Suite 194, York PA 17403. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com
.