Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Calvary Chapel Church
130 Tennyson Drive
Lancaster, PA
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Chapel Church
130 Tennyson Drive
Lancaster, PA
York - Karen L. Caruso, 59, of York, died on January 28, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Richard L. Caruso of York. Born in York on December 16, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. Altland, Sr. and the late Jean H. (Hensley) Altland.

Karen was a nurse and worked at Twin Rose Family Practice and Lancaster General Hospital. She was also a notary.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son Matthew Caruso and his wife Laura of York, brother Ricky Altland and his wife Pat of York, a grandchild Auria, two brother in laws, Tom and Tony Caruso; two sister in laws Donna Taylor and Debbie Kauffman and her husband Richard; father in law Alfred W. Caruso and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Calvary Chapel Church, 130 Tennyson Drive, Lancaster, PA 17602. A visitation will be held from noon until 1:00 pm at the church. Casual attire is requested.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019
