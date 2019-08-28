|
Karen E. Boeckel
Hellam Twp - Karen E. Boeckel, age 76, of Hellam Township, York, died at 10:03 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Larry T. Boeckel.
Born June 6, 1943 in York, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Reba Mae (Gotwalt) Weaver. Mrs. Boeckel was a 1961 graduate of William Penn High School and the Maryland Medical Secretarial School in Hagerstown, Maryland. She retired as an Intake Coordinator from Susquehanna Counseling, now a division of Memorial Hospital. She had previously worked as a Medical Secretary at the National Institute of Health and York Hospital. Her previous hobbies include bowling, roller skating, and she enjoyed spending time with her children.
Mrs. Boeckel is survived by a daughter, Julie L. Gauldin of Red Lion; a son, Mathew R. Boeckel of North Wales; two nephews, Kurt Venables, and his wife Tammy of Bedford, Virginia, and Dirk Venables of Hiram, Georgia; and her beloved companion, her dog Maple. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Beverly A. Venables.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, August 30, 2019 at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with The Rev. Dr. Eddie D.D. Miller officiating. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ComForCare Home Care, 266 West Market Street, York, PA 17401 or to Pappus House, 253 Cherry Street, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019