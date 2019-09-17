|
|
Karen E. (Wright) Lewandowski
Red Lion - Karen Elaine (Wright) Lewandowski, 56 of Red Lion, passed away peacefully at WellSpan York Hospital surrounded by her family on Monday, September 16, after her courageous fight with cancer. She was the loving wife of 33 years to Mark J. Lewandowski.
Mrs. Lewandowski was born in Leesburg, Virginia on August 26, 1963 and was the daughter of Orville and Marie (Swart) Wright of York.
Karen was a 1981 graduate of Central York High School. She previously worked for Wagner Stationary and recently worked for various Toyota Dealerships as a title clerk and notary. Karen was a member of Red Lion Bible Church and the Red Lion American Legion. She enjoyed kayaking and camping, but most of all enjoyed the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her two children, Tristin N. Ziegenhein and her husband Frederick of Pasadena, MD and Joseph M. Lewandowski of Red Lion. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chesnie, Berklie and Dierks; brothers, Edward Wright and his wife Megan of Windsor and Wayne Wright and his wife Donna of York; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and her beloved dog, Skye.
A viewing will take place on Thursday, September 19th from 3-5 PM and 7-9 PM, at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, 104 W. Main St., Dallastown and then again at the funeral home on Friday, September 20th, from 9-10 AM with a funeral service beginning at 10 AM, with Pastor Steven Schmuck officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the cancer .
To share condolences please visit
www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019