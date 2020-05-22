|
|
Karen E (Musser) Marshlick
Karen E (Musser) Marshlick born 11/10/1942 and passed 05/20/2020.
She was a 1960 graduate of Northeastern High School Manchester, PA. Her parents are the late A.B. Musser and Mary (Hoffman) Musser.
Survived by her two sons, Christopher A. Marshlick & his wife, Michelle & grandaughter, Haley and Todd A. Marshlick & his wife, Rhonda. She is also survived by sister, Rachel Gromling and brother, Rick Musser.
She was preceded in death by sister, Amelia Miller; brother, Jay Musser; sister, Ruth Gingrich; brother, Philip Musser and brother, Robert Musser.
Keffer Funeral Homes in charge.
In lieu of flowers a charitable donation may be made to either Heartland Hospice of York or Nursing Foundation of PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 22 to May 24, 2020