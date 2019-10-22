|
Karen L. Lau
Seven Valleys - Karen Linch Lau, 70, passed away on Tuesday, October 22 at her home after an apparent heart attack. She was the wife of Timothy O. Lau, to whom she was married for 49 years.
Born February 21, 1949 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Dorothy Fuhrman Linch.
Karen was a member of St. Paul Zeigler's Church for over 50 years. She graduated from Susquehannock High School in 1967.
Karen worked at Carrier Transport A/C, and several York medical offices, retiring from Gastro Associates of York in 2009.
She enjoyed flower gardening, antiquing, crafting and Penn State. She loved hosting many gatherings in "The Chicken Coop."
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two children: Vickey J. and husband Howe Grover, of Atlantic Beach, Fla. and Travis O. and wife Jill, of Hanover; five grandchildren; Jacob, Sam and Thomas Lau, of Hanover, and Avery and Sawyer Grover, of Atlantic Beach; her brother, Steven and wife Sarah Linch, of York Springs; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Zeigler's Church with the Rev. Lawrence Cunnings officiating. Burial will be private. Please dress casual or in Penn State gear. A celebration of life tailgate party will be held at the Lau home following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Zeigler's Church, 4258 Zeigler's Church Road, Seven Valleys, PA 17360. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at: Cancer Care of York; York Hospital 5 Main infusion room; The Cancer Institute Hematology clinic; and the neurology clinic and infusion room at Hershey Medical Center for the care they provided. Also, thanks to everyone who visited, sent cards, brought gifts, food and comfort during Karen's illness.
At Karen's request, please consider becoming a blood donor as a courtesy to help replace all the blood products she received in the past.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019