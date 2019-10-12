Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Susquehanna Memorial Gardens
Karen M. Holler


1961 - 2019
Karen M. Holler Obituary
Karen M. Holler, 58, of Windsor, passed away October 9, 2019. She was the wife of Dale D. Holler. Born on June 8, 1961 in York, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Grace Blymyer.

Karen loved her family. She enjoyed having cookouts and spending time together. She especially enjoyed watching family kickball games.

Karen leaves to cherish her memory, in addition to her husband, Dale, her daughter, Grace Bennett; five grandchildren, Zamian Duncan, Darby Miller, Sonoma Herbin, Cassidy Herbin and Montana Herbin; four great grandchildren, Ethan Miller, Jayce Duncan, Clayton Herbin and Aliyah Hanson. She was preceded in death by her mother, two sisters and two grandsons, Aron Duncan and Xavier Herbin.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019
