Karen M. Howell-Shirah
York - Karen M. Howell-Shirah, 75, of York, PA., passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.
Karen was born in Pittsburgh, PA on September 17, 1945. She attended Vincentian Academy High School in Glenshaw PA, in 1963. Slippery Rock University, graduating in 1967 and completing a MBA at Hood College in 1993.
Karen was a school teacher, caretaker, aerobic instructor and an administrative assistant of health care and marketing. Over the years, Karen enjoyed traveling, music, dancing, baseball, and nature, especially flowers and bird watching. Karen was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Her greatest love by far was spending time with family, especially playing with her grandchildren. She was a loving woman of grace, and with a kind heart. Her moral support, smile and infectious laugh will be greatly missed.
Karen is survived by her first husband, Raymond Howell; daughters, Mandi Howell (Yves), of York PA and Megan Feller (Michael) of Evansville, IN; brother, Louis Killmeyer, of Forest Hill, MD; sister, Marylou Ward, of Port Charlotte, FL; grandchildren, Andre and Pierre Allard and Ryan, Adam and Grant Feller.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Martha (Davis) Killmeyer; father, Louis P. Killmeyer; second husband Lynn T. Shirah; and sister, Marcia Wagner.
Celebration of life services to be announced at later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) in her memory.