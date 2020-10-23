1/1
Karen M. Zerphey
Karen M. Zerphey

York - Karen M. Zerphey, 68, of York, passed away on October 14, 2020.

Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Winfield K. and Marijane A. John Zerphey.

A 1970 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, she attended Lancaster Business School and York College, and graduated from York Technical Institute in 1997. She served is the US Army Reserves for 4 years as an SP4.

Karen was the owner and founder of Wee Care Child Care Services in the 1980s.

She was involved in the York Habitat for Humanity and the York Senior Center.

Her whole life revolved around her 2 special needs boys, Lee and Matthew, who she adopted in 1987 and 1988.

Karen is survived by her son, Lee Allen Zerphey of York, her sister, Cynthia L. Zimmerman of Lancaster and her brother, John Zerphey of Mountoursville. She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Wynn Zerphey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church at a later time, for which an announcement will be published. Please make contributions in Karen's memory to St Jude Childrens Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or to the York Habitat for Humanity, 33 S. Seward St., York, PA 17404. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
