1/1
Karen Noll
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Noll

FELTON - Karen Sue (Hersh) Noll, 56 of North Hopewell Township passed away unexpectedly at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. She was the wife of Mark Vincent Noll. The couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on August 12, 2019.

Karen was born in York on January 28, 1964, a daughter of Jeff and Sally (Emig) Hersh of Seven Valleys. She was currently volunteering as treasurer of the board for Lower Susquehanna Riverkeepers Association. She had previously worked with the Codorus Creek Improvement Partnership. She had worked as a chemist for the York City Health Bureau, EA Laboratories, and Enviro-Chem Laboratories.

Karen attended Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York. She was a 1981 graduate of Spring Grove High School and received her Bachelor of Science degree from Millersville University in 1989. She had a passion for nature and enjoyed her time as a riverkeeper.

In addition to her husband and parents, Karen leaves two sons, Austin T. and Derek A. Noll of Felton and two sisters, Christine Adams and Rebecca Bair both of Spring Grove.

Services will be private. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lower Susquehanna RiverKeeper Association, 2098 Long Level Rd., Wrightsville, PA 17368. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved