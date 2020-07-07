Karen Noll
FELTON - Karen Sue (Hersh) Noll, 56 of North Hopewell Township passed away unexpectedly at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. She was the wife of Mark Vincent Noll. The couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on August 12, 2019.
Karen was born in York on January 28, 1964, a daughter of Jeff and Sally (Emig) Hersh of Seven Valleys. She was currently volunteering as treasurer of the board for Lower Susquehanna Riverkeepers Association. She had previously worked with the Codorus Creek Improvement Partnership. She had worked as a chemist for the York City Health Bureau, EA Laboratories, and Enviro-Chem Laboratories.
Karen attended Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York. She was a 1981 graduate of Spring Grove High School and received her Bachelor of Science degree from Millersville University in 1989. She had a passion for nature and enjoyed her time as a riverkeeper.
In addition to her husband and parents, Karen leaves two sons, Austin T. and Derek A. Noll of Felton and two sisters, Christine Adams and Rebecca Bair both of Spring Grove.
Services will be private. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lower Susquehanna RiverKeeper Association, 2098 Long Level Rd., Wrightsville, PA 17368. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com