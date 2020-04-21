|
Karen S. Landis
Glen Rock - Karen S. (Krout) Landis, 59, died of Monday, April 20, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care Center, Mt. Joy, following a battle with cancer. She was the wife of David E. Landis, with whom this past Nov. 18th celebrated a 41st wedding anniversary.
Following cremation, burial will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date, due to the current Covid-19 situation.
Karen was born on June 21, 1960 in York, a daughter of the late William B. "Sonny" and Gloria C. (Jones) Krout.
She was a 1978 graduate of Susquehannock High School and was a member of Trinity UCC Church, Glen Rock, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Austin L. Grove American Legion Post #403 and the former Glen Rock Hose and Ladder Fire Company Auxiliary.
Besides her husband, she also leaves three sons, Cory W. Landis and wife Megan, Travis E. Landis and wife Courtney, both of Glen Rock and David K. Landis of Red Lion; 6 grandchildren; a sister, Pamela E. Spangler and husband Tom and a brother, Douglas K. Krout, both of Glen Rock; and a sister in law Sharon L. Krout of Glen Rock. She was predeceased by her brothers, Jeffrey W. Krout and Gregory A. Krout.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster Pa 17604, (memo Pathways Center for Grief and Loss)
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be made at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020