Karen Sue Smith, 55, entered into eternal rest, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at York Hospital.
Born in York on February 18, 1964, Karen was the daughter of the late Kenneth Schaszberger and Sandra (Heiland) Wallick of York. She was a 1982 graduate of York Suburban High School. Karen loved her family immensely and country music.
The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 902 Mount Rose Ave, York. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In addition to her mother, Karen is survived by three children, Tara Buchmyer (Kevin) of Seven Valleys, Michael Smith and Andrew Smith both of York; two grandchildren, Kevin and Kaislei Buchmyer; three brothers, William Wallick, Travis Schaszberger and Cody Wallick all of York; two sisters, Penny Shaffer and Shelley Schaszberger both of York; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Kasin Buchmyer, sister, Lorri Leppo, brother, Charles Schaszberger and stepmother, Joyce Schaszberger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to defray expenses.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019