Karen S. Spicer
Shrewsbury - Karen S. Spicer, 72, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services South in York. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Spicer, Jr. who passed away in 2006.
Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Odessa (Blouse) Morton. Karen was a homemaker who enjoyed crafts and was a former Girl Scout leader for more than 50 years who helped run various Girl Scout camps. She was also a former pre-school teacher, merit badge counselor for the Boy Scouts, and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Shrewsbury and a member of the Triangle Chapter #483 of the Eastern Star in Shrewsbury. Karen enjoyed traveling to Savannah, GA with her late husband. She will be dearly missed by her family and her friends.
Karen is survived by her two children Robert L. Spicer, III and Lynn, wife of Robert Heck, Jr.; two grandchildren Nathan Boggess and Ashley, wife of Isaac Conger; three great-grandchildren Tamara Conger, Jaxson Conger and Nathan Boggess, Jr., three step-grandchildren Robert Boggess, Jr., Heather Heck and Robert M. Heck; one brother Gary Morton husband of Sandra. She was preceded in death by a daughter Tamara Boggess.
Memorial services for Karen will be announced at a later date. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., New Freedom is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice in memory of Karen.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020