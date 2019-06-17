Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Morton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Sue Morton


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen Sue Morton Obituary
Karen Sue Morton

Yoe - Karen Sue (Weitkamp) Morton, aged 73, died on June 13, 2019, at Pappus House. She was the loving wife for 48 years of Robert T. Morton, who died January 2, 2017.

Karen was born August 27, 1945 in York to the late Dean S. and the late Jacqueline (Dunlap) Weitkamp. Her beloved little town of Yoe was her lifetime home. She graduated from Dallastown Area High School in 1963, then worked at Campbell Chain and at J.E. Baker in the data processing department. Karen later joined her husband as owners of Romor Communications and Indian Springs Enterprises.

Karen was a previous member of the Yoe Ambulance Club, the Yoe Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Red Lion Elks Ladies Auxiliary. She served on the Board of Elections in Yoe for many years. Karen was a member of the Yoe Sewer Authority. Karen was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church in Yoe.

Karen was the devoted caregiver for her husband Bob for over 20 years, and never wavered or complained during his struggle with multiple sclerosis.

Karen is survived by her brother, Galen Weitkamp and his wife Martha Klems, of Illinois; her nephew Carl Weitkamp and his wife Lauren and their daughter Annika of Wisconsin. She is also survived by her mother in-law, Mary Morton of York, and her faithful companion, beagle Maggie Mae.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion with her pastor, The Rev. Albert Horst officiating. A visitation will be held from 1-2:00 PM Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Yoe Union Cemetery.

Thank you to nurse Becky and the staff of Heartland Hospice, to the wonderful nurses at Wellspan Women's Infusion Center, and the dedicated staff and volunteers at Pappus House.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 81 N. Main St., Yoe, PA 17313, to Pappus House, 253 Cherry St., York PA 17402, or to .

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now