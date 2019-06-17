|
Karen Sue Morton
Yoe - Karen Sue (Weitkamp) Morton, aged 73, died on June 13, 2019, at Pappus House. She was the loving wife for 48 years of Robert T. Morton, who died January 2, 2017.
Karen was born August 27, 1945 in York to the late Dean S. and the late Jacqueline (Dunlap) Weitkamp. Her beloved little town of Yoe was her lifetime home. She graduated from Dallastown Area High School in 1963, then worked at Campbell Chain and at J.E. Baker in the data processing department. Karen later joined her husband as owners of Romor Communications and Indian Springs Enterprises.
Karen was a previous member of the Yoe Ambulance Club, the Yoe Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Red Lion Elks Ladies Auxiliary. She served on the Board of Elections in Yoe for many years. Karen was a member of the Yoe Sewer Authority. Karen was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church in Yoe.
Karen was the devoted caregiver for her husband Bob for over 20 years, and never wavered or complained during his struggle with multiple sclerosis.
Karen is survived by her brother, Galen Weitkamp and his wife Martha Klems, of Illinois; her nephew Carl Weitkamp and his wife Lauren and their daughter Annika of Wisconsin. She is also survived by her mother in-law, Mary Morton of York, and her faithful companion, beagle Maggie Mae.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion with her pastor, The Rev. Albert Horst officiating. A visitation will be held from 1-2:00 PM Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Yoe Union Cemetery.
Thank you to nurse Becky and the staff of Heartland Hospice, to the wonderful nurses at Wellspan Women's Infusion Center, and the dedicated staff and volunteers at Pappus House.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 81 N. Main St., Yoe, PA 17313, to Pappus House, 253 Cherry St., York PA 17402, or to .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 17, 2019