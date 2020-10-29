1/
Karen Thomas
Karen Thomas

Karen Thomas passed away on Monday October 26, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Truman and Romaine (Holtzapple) Ehrhart. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Ehrhart. She was born on February 2, 1947 and was a 1965 graduate of Red Lion High School. She graduated from the York County Nursing School as a Registered Nurse. Her career was spent giving care in nursing homes. She is survived by her two daughters Jennifer Thomas of Red Lion and Kristin and Scott Mosley of Wellsville. Her sister Sharon and Steven Smith of Dover. Two grandsons Alan Charles and Connor Thomas both of Red Lion. A private memorial will be held.




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
