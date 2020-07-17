1/1
Karen Whitenight
Karen Whitenight

Dallastown - Karen L. (Bath) Whitenight, 70, of York Township passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Russell L. Whitenight. The couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on June 26, 2020.

Mrs. Whitenight was born in Norristown on September 26, 1949, the daughter of the late Wilmer and Edna (Marlin) Bath. She worked as an elementary school teacher for 26 years for Red Lion School District.

She was a graduate of Penn State University and received her Master's in Education degree from Shippensburg University. She had enjoyed sailing on Lake Marburg, and travelling especially to the beach and the mountains.

Along with her husband Russell, she leaves a brother, Robert M. Bath of Milwaukee, WI; a niece, Lauren, and a nephew, Robert.

Services and burial will be private in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society, Central PA Chapter, 2000 Lingelstown Rd., Suite 201, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com




Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
