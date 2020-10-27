1/1
Karena Bowman
1969 - 2020

Karena Bowman

McSherrystown - Karena M. Bowman, age 51, of McSherrystown, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Hospital in Harrisburg.

Karena was born in Hanover on March 6, 1969 and graduated from New Oxford High School class of 1987. She worked as a cake decorator for Kennie's Markets in Spring Grove and most recently as a kennel worker at Horse N' Hound Haven in New Oxford. She enjoyed crafts and card making and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her parents Donald E. and Kathleen (Hagerman) Bowman; brothers Donald E. Bowman Jr. and his wife Cora Lee of Ohio and Scott F. Bowman and his wife Sandra of Hanover; her nieces Nancy and Katherine and her nephews Scott Jr., Ryan, Aaron, Kyle and Connor and her friend Scott Cathcart. She was predeceased by her son Andrew Anderson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation services are under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of McSherrystown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lupus Foundation, 2121 K St NW #200, Washington, DC 20037or the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
