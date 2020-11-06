Karin Fletcher
RED LION - Karin Lee (Knowlton) Fletcher, 70, of York Township, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Robert B. Fletcher, Sr.
Services will be private. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Mrs. Fletcher was born in Manchester, CT on December 19, 1949.
Mrs. Fletcher leaves two daughters, Shannon (Tracy) Novotny and her husband Lou of Timonium, MD and Lauren Lee Tracy of Baltimore and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a religious affiliation of choice.