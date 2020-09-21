1/1
Karl E. Reachard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karl E. Reachard

York - Karl E Reachard, 84 of York, passed away August 5 2020 at his residence. Born in York April 27, 1936. He was the son of the late George Reachard and Elizabeth (Hubley) DeWeese. He was a graduate of William Penn High School. He worked at Lyon metal for many years then mailman and then retired from the Gem Candy Co. in York. A proud member of First Presbyterian Church and the Elks. He enjoyed fine dining and time with friends and family. A graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Kyle Gott of First Presbyterian Church at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens Monday, September 28 at 10am. All are welcome to attend.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved