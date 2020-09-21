Karl E. Reachard



York - Karl E Reachard, 84 of York, passed away August 5 2020 at his residence. Born in York April 27, 1936. He was the son of the late George Reachard and Elizabeth (Hubley) DeWeese. He was a graduate of William Penn High School. He worked at Lyon metal for many years then mailman and then retired from the Gem Candy Co. in York. A proud member of First Presbyterian Church and the Elks. He enjoyed fine dining and time with friends and family. A graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Kyle Gott of First Presbyterian Church at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens Monday, September 28 at 10am. All are welcome to attend.









