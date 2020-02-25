|
|
Karl E. Seifert
COATESVILLE - Karl Seifert, 83, passed away on Saturday February 22, 2020 at Brandywine Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Jane E. (Bradshaw) Seifert whom he shared 61 years of wonderful marriage.
A celebration of life service will be held 1:30PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St., York. Visitation will be held from 12:30PM-1:30PM followed by the 1:30PM service in the chapel with the Rev. Keith C. Fair officiating. The burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born in York, PA, he was the son of the late Rolandus G. and Katharine (Hetrick) Seifert, and the brother of the late Shirley (Seifert) Humbert. Karl graduated from York High in the class of 1954 and was a proud graduate of Catawba College in Salisbury, NC. He married Jane Bradshaw of Salisbury, NC on August 10, 1958. After their marriage they resided in York, PA. Mr. Seifert was a sales executive for several companies in York throughout the years, until his retirement.
Karl is survived by two children, Douglas Seifert and his wife Ruth Anne, and Susan (Seifert) Ullrich and her husband Randy; along with five loving grandchildren: Nichole Seifert, Taylor Ullrich, Scott Seifert, Nathan Ullrich, and Daniel Ullrich.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020