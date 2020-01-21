|
|
Kathaleen R. Reynolds
Spring Garden Twp. - Kathaleen R. Reynolds, age 89, of Spring Garden Township, York, died at 3:50 PM Sunday, January 19, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Richard N. "Dick" Reynolds.
Born December 28, 1930 in York, the daughter of the late Melvin and Carrie (Rice) Zellers, she was retired from the credit office at the Bon Ton Department Store. Mrs. Reynolds was a faithful member of Saint Jacobs United Church of Christ in York New Salem, and a member of Bon Ton's Retiree Club.
Mrs. Reynolds is survived by a daughter, Barbara J. Goodyear, and her husband, Tracy, of York New Salem; a son, Stephen N. Reynolds, of York; and a granddaughter Carrie E. Hillman, and her husband Michael. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Maynard Zellers.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Home and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with Rev. Rick Stuempfle, officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:30 AM. Burial will be at Saint Jacobs Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jacobs United Church of Christ, building fund, 100 East George Street, York New Salem, PA 17371.
KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020