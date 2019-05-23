Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katharine Geesey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katharine Geesey


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Katharine Geesey Obituary
Katharine Geesey

York - Katharine E. Geesey, 94, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Geesey.

Born in Windsor on August 12, 1924, Katharine was the daughter of the late Samuel O. and Flora M. (Graham) Smeltzer. She loved camping and enjoyed bingo. She retired from Green's Dairy.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 902 Mt. Rose Ave, York with the Rev. Paul D. Guiliano officiating. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.

Mrs. Geesey is survived by two children, Gary L.G. Phillips of York and Darlene E. Still and husband, Les of Dover; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren and one sister, Odessa Gentzler of York.

www.KefferFH.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now