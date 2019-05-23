|
Katharine Geesey
York - Katharine E. Geesey, 94, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Geesey.
Born in Windsor on August 12, 1924, Katharine was the daughter of the late Samuel O. and Flora M. (Graham) Smeltzer. She loved camping and enjoyed bingo. She retired from Green's Dairy.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 902 Mt. Rose Ave, York with the Rev. Paul D. Guiliano officiating. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Mrs. Geesey is survived by two children, Gary L.G. Phillips of York and Darlene E. Still and husband, Les of Dover; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren and one sister, Odessa Gentzler of York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 23, 2019