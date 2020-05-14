|
Katharine "Kay" Wilson
Frederick, MD - Katharine "Kay" Brooks (Stewart) Wilson, 88, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Homewood at Frederick. She was the wife of the late Richard G. (Dick) Wilson to whom she was married for 63 years.
Considering current conditions related to the corona virus pandemic, a celebration of life tribute service will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be made by Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York.
Born December 26, 1931 in York, a daughter of the late Thomas and Emma (Eichler) Stewart, Kay was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School and the School of X-Ray Technology, Philadelphia General Hospital. She also attended Wilson College in Chambersburg. Kay was retired from York Hospital where she was an X-Ray Technician for many years.
Kay was an accomplished seamstress and a wonderful cook. She enjoyed many types of dancing and participated in several card clubs. Kay was also a member at Trinity Lutheran Church and later First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and volunteered in other capacities.
Kay cherished spending time with her family on many occasions, but particularly during the family shore trip each summer to Ocean City, NJ for 50 plus years. She also enjoyed accompanying Dick on his business trips to various cities across the country. Since their retirement from work, Kay and Dick spent each winter in Fort Myers FL which they both enjoyed immensely.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by a daughter, Katharine A. Burke of Centreville, VA; two sons, Richard T. and wife Linda Wilson of Wilmington, DE and Thomas W. and wife Jennifer Wilson of Irving, TX; five grandchildren, Sean Burke and wife Indira Bhavsar-Burke, Kayla, Jacob, Joshua and Elijah Wilson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County History Center or First Presbyterian Church of York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 14 to May 17, 2020