Katherine Combs
York - Katherine Combs, 85, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 28, 2019.
Katherine was born in Statesville, NC on September 6, 1934, daughter of the late Mossie and Coot Shoemaker.
She was the wife of the late Talmadge "Sam" Combs.
She retired from Danskin in 1985 after 20 years of service. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Jim and wife, Trina Combs of Conover, NC, and Talmadge "JR." Combs and fiancée, Jo Wolf of Dover; three daughters, Donna and husband, Robert Stambaugh of Red Lion, Diana Tredway of Dover, and Sharon, and her late husband, Edward Winters of York; 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; her brother, Rev. Fred Shoemaker and wife of Statesville, NC; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Eula Mae Godfrey and a brother, Richard Shoemaker.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Springvale United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall, 265 Circle Drive, Red Lion, with Pastor Bill Schutt and the Rev. Jerry Shoemaker officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019