Katherine May Runk
Pompano Beach, FL - Katherine May Runk, 77, of Pompano Beach, Florida and formerly of York died August 21, 2019 in Florida.
Born August 10, 1942 in York, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Catherine (Hibner) Small.
Katherine was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School and York College of PA. She retired from computer programming. After retiring, she self published many books. Her love for the ocean and marine life was evident in the many different volunteer activities she was involved with in Florida. She enjoyed deep sea diving and her favorite vacation was going on cruises. Katherine was a long time member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Florida where she was active in various aspects of the church.
Katherine is survived by 4 sons, David S. McKenzie, Sr. of Seven Valleys, Kevin T. McKenzie of Virginia Beach, James B. McKenzie of York, and Robert A. McKenzie of York; 2 daughters, Kristal M. Boyer of York and Jeanenne K. Naylor of York and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also survived by her sister, Dorothy Campbell and brother, Thomas Small. She was preceded in death by 2 sons, David R. McKenzie and John J. McKenzie, Sr.; 2 daughters, Kelcey M. McKenzie and Laura M. McKenzie; and a brother, Steven Small.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York with Pastor Kevin Becker officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Additional services will be held at a later date in Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 2500 NE 14th Street Causeway, Pompano Beach, FL.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019