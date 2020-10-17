Katherine Y. Heffner
Felton - Katherine Y. (Moser) Heffner, 76, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Manor Care Dallastown. She was the wife of Robert E. Heffner to whom she was married for 58 years.
Born June 29, 1944 in Muddy Creek Forks, a daughter of the late Thomas D. and Lola (Sparks) Moser, she was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church where she was active in the Church Choir and loved attending each Sunday. Katherine enjoyed spending time in her garden tending to her flowers and being in her kitchen cooking and baking.
In addition to her husband Robert, Mrs. Heffner is survived by two sons, R. Todd Heffner and wife Nancy of Felton and Terry E. Heffner of Baltimore; four brothers, William, Curtis and Mark Moser all of New Park and James Moser of East Hopewell Twp.; and a sister, Anna Sommer of Delta. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth, Dwight and Thomas Moser.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove Cemetery Assoc., 10314 Enfield Rd., Felton, PA 17322 or to Community REACH, Inc., 15 First Avenue, Red Lion, PA 17356 to benefit the Red Lion Food Bank.
A Celebration of Life Tribute service will be private with burial in Pleasant Grove U.M. Cemetery. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
