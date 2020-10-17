1/1
Katherine Y. Heffner
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Y. Heffner

Felton - Katherine Y. (Moser) Heffner, 76, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Manor Care Dallastown. She was the wife of Robert E. Heffner to whom she was married for 58 years.

Born June 29, 1944 in Muddy Creek Forks, a daughter of the late Thomas D. and Lola (Sparks) Moser, she was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church where she was active in the Church Choir and loved attending each Sunday. Katherine enjoyed spending time in her garden tending to her flowers and being in her kitchen cooking and baking.

In addition to her husband Robert, Mrs. Heffner is survived by two sons, R. Todd Heffner and wife Nancy of Felton and Terry E. Heffner of Baltimore; four brothers, William, Curtis and Mark Moser all of New Park and James Moser of East Hopewell Twp.; and a sister, Anna Sommer of Delta. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth, Dwight and Thomas Moser.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove Cemetery Assoc., 10314 Enfield Rd., Felton, PA 17322 or to Community REACH, Inc., 15 First Avenue, Red Lion, PA 17356 to benefit the Red Lion Food Bank.

A Celebration of Life Tribute service will be private with burial in Pleasant Grove U.M. Cemetery. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved