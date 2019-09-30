|
|
Kathi Rose Hammels
Spring Garden Twp - Kathi Rose Hammels, age 51, of Spring Garden Township, York, passed away suddenly at her home on Friday, September 27, 2019.
Born December 22, 1967 in the York Hospital, she was a daughter of Dale and Miriam (List) Hammels, of York, and sister of the late Debbi Elise Hammels.
She graduated from York Suburban High School in 1986, where she was a member of the swim team. She earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education from York College in 1990. There she was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority and the swim team. She was given the nickname, "Bubbles", since she had such a bubbly personality.
She was employed by the Substitute Teacher Service and taught elementary school in York Suburban School District, West York School District, Eastern School District, as well as Central School District.
She was employed for about 30 years at the Jewish Community Center. There she wore many different hats. She was a swim and fitness instructor and also worked in the after school program and summer day camp.
She was a member of Temple Beth Israel, and its Chai Membership Committee, a regular worshipper at Shabbat services, and volunteered where she was needed.
She enjoyed going out with friends, taking pictures, exercising, cooking, and shopping. She will be remembered as a friendly face just about anywhere else she could be seen around York.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 4, 2019, Temple Beth Israel, 2090 Hollywood Drive, York, with Rabbi Jeffrey Astrachan officiating. Burial will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Israel 2090 Hollywood Drive, York PA 17403; or to the Jewish Community Center, 2000 Hollywood Drive, York PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019