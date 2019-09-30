Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Beth Israel
2090 Hollywood Drive
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathi Hammels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathi Rose Hammels


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathi Rose Hammels Obituary
Kathi Rose Hammels

Spring Garden Twp - Kathi Rose Hammels, age 51, of Spring Garden Township, York, passed away suddenly at her home on Friday, September 27, 2019.

Born December 22, 1967 in the York Hospital, she was a daughter of Dale and Miriam (List) Hammels, of York, and sister of the late Debbi Elise Hammels.

She graduated from York Suburban High School in 1986, where she was a member of the swim team. She earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education from York College in 1990. There she was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority and the swim team. She was given the nickname, "Bubbles", since she had such a bubbly personality.

She was employed by the Substitute Teacher Service and taught elementary school in York Suburban School District, West York School District, Eastern School District, as well as Central School District.

She was employed for about 30 years at the Jewish Community Center. There she wore many different hats. She was a swim and fitness instructor and also worked in the after school program and summer day camp.

She was a member of Temple Beth Israel, and its Chai Membership Committee, a regular worshipper at Shabbat services, and volunteered where she was needed.

She enjoyed going out with friends, taking pictures, exercising, cooking, and shopping. She will be remembered as a friendly face just about anywhere else she could be seen around York.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 4, 2019, Temple Beth Israel, 2090 Hollywood Drive, York, with Rabbi Jeffrey Astrachan officiating. Burial will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Israel 2090 Hollywood Drive, York PA 17403; or to the Jewish Community Center, 2000 Hollywood Drive, York PA 17403.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
Download Now