Kathie E. Kauffman
Red Lion -
Kathie E. (Dumaw) Kauffman, of Red Lion, took the hand of her Lord and Savior, when she heard Him call, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 9:30 am at Hospice Community Care and Pathways of Mt. Joy, at the age of 77. She was the wife of Clair E. Kauffman of Red Lion, to whom she married on February 2, 1972.
Kathie was born in Colfax Township, Huron County, Michigan, on July 7, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Earl Wallace and Elizabeth (Swaney) Dumaw. After graduating from High School, she went on to complete a two-year degree to become a licensed practical nurse. She practiced nursing and held a license in Michigan, Kansas and Pennsylvania. Kathie worked at the Margaret Moul Home in York, then at York Hospital and Columbia Hospital from where she retired after many years of service. She attended the Covenant Moravian Church in York. Kathie enjoyed watching Penn State Football, Mickey Mouse, and spending quality time with her family.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Clair, a son, Mark A. Kauffman and his wife Amy of Jacobus, and a daughter, Julie A. King of Red Lion. She was the grandmother of Samantha, Jacqueline, Tyler and Tanner and great grandmother of three great grandchildren. Kathie has a brother, George Dumaw, of Michigan, and a sister, Helen Yuskitis of New York, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves her very dear and close friend, Joyce Reid of York. She was preceded by her son, Robert L. Kauffman on February 16, 1990 and her brother, Bruce Dumaw.
Viewings for Kathie will be held on Thursday, December 3rd, from 7-9 pm and Friday, December 4th, from 9-10 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Kathie will begin at 10 am at the funeral home, with her pastor, Rev. John Fritts, officiating. Burial will follow the service at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Masks and social distancing will be observed, as per our current recommendations.
