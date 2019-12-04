Services
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
717-432-5312
Kathleen Altland
Kathleen Altland


1956 - 2019
Kathleen Altland Obituary
Kathleen Altland

Dover - Kathleen K. Altland, 63, of Dover, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at her home.

She was born September 27, 1956, in Hanover the daughter of Estella (Rebert) Zartman of York and the late Norman Zartman.

Kathleen was the widow of Charles R. Altland, III.

She was a retired Senior Import Specialist for McCrory Department Store Distribution Center in York with 27 years of service.

Kathleen is survived by in addition to her mother by one daughter, Christina D. Spangler (Keith Scott) of York; one step-daughter, Christine L. Altland (Marc Bender) of Dillsburg; one step-son, Chad M. Altland (Ashley) of Dillsburg; one sister, Darlene M. Owens (Kenneth) of Thomasville; one brother, Terry L. Zartman (Penny) of Orange, MA; and one grandson, Justin Spangler. She was preceded in death along with her father by one sister, Virginia A. Hoffman.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined. Please check back on the funeral home website for details.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., to help the family defray funeral expenses.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
