Kathleen B. "Kathy" Keeny
Glen Rock - Kathleen B. "Kathy" (Hilty) Keeny, 65, of Glen Rock, died Friday Sept.13, 2019. She was the wife of Fred E. Keeny, with whom she celebrated a 43rd Wedding Anniversary on Nov. 22, 2018.
Kathy was born on August 14, 1954 in York and was a daughter of the late Clarence D. and Esther K. (Weaver) Hilty.
She was a 1974 graduate of York Vo-Tech and had attended Susquehannock High School. She was the former owner of the Pretty Pickens Gift Shop at the Shrewsbury Farmers Markets, Glen Rock, operating it for many years.
She was a member of the Conservative Brethren Church in Millbach, PA and the Susquehanna Valley Region Model A Restorers Club.
Besides her husband she leaves, a daughter, Heather D. Kreider and her husband Jason; a son, Jared A. Keeny and his wife Shelly; 19 grandchildren; and brothers and sisters, Nancy Salen, David Hilty, John Hilty, Maxine Berger, Mervin Hilty and Sandra Lichtenberger. She was predeceased by a daughter, Bethany Keeney and a brother, Paul C. Hilty.
Viewings will be held from 6 to 9 PM Tuesday September 17th and from 9 to 10 AM Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church, 473 Plank Road, (near Shrewsbury, Pa) New Freedom PA. 17349. Funeral Services will be held at 10:15 AM Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow in Bower's Church Cemetery, New Freedom.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to made to Christian Aid Ministries, P.O. Box 360, Berlin, Ohio 44610.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is handling the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019