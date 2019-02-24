|
Kathleen Barr
Palm Bay, FL - Kathleen Barr, 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Life Care Center of Palm Bay, FL. She was the wife of the late Mark Joseph Barr. Born in Belfast, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Frank McKenna and Margaret (Fitzpatrick) McKenna.
Kathleen followed her late husband Mark to America in 1950 with their son Gabriel Mark. She lived in York for 44 years and in 1994, Mark and Kathleen retired to sunny Florida.
She loved spending time with her large family. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in York. In Florida, she attended Catholic Campus Ministries.
Kathleen is survived by her 6 children, Margaret R Ream, Kathleen J Newcomer (Kenneth), Patricia A Barr, Maureen J Dohm (Michael) all of York; Kevin J Barr and Angela M Nelson (Doni) of Melbourne, FL, and a daughter in law, Paula Barr of York. She is survived by one sister, Joyce Duffy of Ocean City, MD. She is survived by 20 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Her death was preceded by her son, Gabriel Mark Barr, as well as two brothers, John McKenna and Patrick McKenna.
There will be a memorial mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 219 S Beaver Street, York, PA 17401 at 11 a.m. on March 16, 2019. Immediately following mass, a celebration of life service will be held at the office building at 44 Bowman Road, York, PA 17408.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation, 4676 N Wickham Road, Melbourne, FL 32935.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019