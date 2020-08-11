1/1
Kathleen E. Mooney
Kathleen E. Mooney

New Freedom - Kathleen E. Mooney, 76 of New Freedom, passed on Monday August 3rd at her residence. She is survived by her loving husband Darrell E. Mooney, with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage together.

Mrs. Mooney received her BA degree from Marquette University and began her career with the Department of Defense (DOD) serving in Operations, an agency school, and in the offices of Human Resources and the Inspector General. She also served tours in Europe and the Near East with many temporary duty trips across the world. During her DOD service, she completed her MA degree through Vanderbilt University and attended the Federal Executive Institute. She retired in 1999.

In retirement she volunteered in support of a Department of Labor project, Meals on Wheels, two theaters in Baltimore and the local library.

In addition to her husband Darrell, Mrs. Mooney is survived by a son Patrick Mooney, a daughter Courtney Mooney, one grandchild, and two brothers.

At this time, services are private and at the convenience of the family. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of New Freedom is assisting the family with their wishes.

www.HartensteinCares.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
