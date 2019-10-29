|
Kathleen L. (Clinton) Rhoads
York, PA - Kathleen L. (Clinton) Rhoads, 63 of York, PA, died at York Hospital on October 24, 2019. She was the wife of John T. Rhoads with whom she observed their 33rd wedding anniversary on June 28, 2019.
Born, June 8, 1956 in York, PA, she was the daughter of June (Cunningham) Clinton of York, PA and the late Arthur Clinton, Sr.
Kathleen was employed as an Accounts Receivable Clerk for H.B. McClure for 32 years.
She was a member of Yorkshire United Methodist Church. She and John initiated and were actively involved with Cunningham's Care for the York County Food Bank. Kathleen was a faithful spectator at her son's baseball games as they were growing up. She loved her cats and her grand-dog, Jax. She was a regular participant at various themed Bingo events, an avid bowler and could be found watching the Game Show Network on a regular basis. She liked to go on long rides in the car with her husband John to take in the scenery.
In addition to her husband and her mother, Kathleen is survived by two sons, Luke T. Rhoads and his wife Olivia of York and Zechariah C. Rhoads and his wife Chelsea of York, a grandson, Austin Rhoads, an expectant granddaughter, Bristol Rhoads, three brothers, Arthur Clinton, Jr. of Dover, PA, Stan Clinton of Whitehall, PA and Roy Clinton of Red Lion, PA and two sisters, Julie Lucia of East Prospect, PA and Carol McCleary of Red Lion, PA. She was also preceded in death by her brother Gregory S. Clinton.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday November 9, 2019 at Yorkshire United Methodist Church, 125 Edgewood Road, York, PA, followed by a luncheon. In honor of Kathleen, the family wants those in attendance to know that jeans and T-shirts' would be acceptable attire, as mom wouldn't want anything fancy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Access York, P.O. Box 743, York, PA 17405 or the to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2019