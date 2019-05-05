|
|
Kathleen L. Schneider
York - Kathleen L. Schneider, 88, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Wellspan Hospital. She was born September 19,1930, in York, the daughter of Marcus C. and Mary I. Lanius.
Kathleen was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She was employed at Caterpillar, Inc., for 12 years, retiring in 1977. She was a loving wife and mother, and also participated in the Lioness Club, Business Women of America, and Red Hats.
Kathleen was married to Frank B. Schneider for 67 years, until his passing in February, 2017. Together they reared four children who survive her: daughter, Barbara Wallick and husband, Bob of Lancaster; sons, Frank and wife, Toby of Wilson; Greg and wife, Cathy of York; and Wayne and wife, Missy of York. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Mary Wallick (Chris), Robert Wallick (Shelby), Greg Schneider, Jr., Eric Schneider (Amy), Hilarie Bohdel (Jerry), Brandon Schneider (Cristina), Justin Schneider (Marcie), Kerri Warner (Levi), and six great grandchildren. She also leaves two sister: Jeanne Lillard of Manchester,PA, and Linda Turpin of Crisfield, MD, several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and dear neighbors. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Mark Lanius.
The family will receive friends Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 2215 Brandywine Lane, York, PA, at 10 am for the viewing. A service will follow at 11 am. The Rev. Dr. Janyce Jorgensen and the Rev. Benjamin Erzkus will be officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow the service. Burial will take place at Leschey's Church Cemetery in Spring Grove, PA, following the luncheon. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church, 2215 Brandywine Lane, York, PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 5, 2019