Kathleen M. Schreiber
Glenville - Kathleen M. Schreiber, 77, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was the loving wife of Harry E. Schreiber, Sr. and they would have celebrated 58 years of marriage on June 24. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Catherine (McEvoy) Kalbskopf. Kathleen was a bus driver for the Baltimore County Schools for 38 years. She enjoyed antiquing and riding motorcycles. She was a wonderful woman who "was a force to be reckoned with" and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Harry E. Schreiber, Jr., and his wife Dee of Glenville; 4 grandchildren, Sam, Shelby, Sara, and Paul; 1 great granddaughter, Sophia; and 2 sisters, Leona Richardson and Joan Bromwell, both of Baltimore. She was preceded in death by a son, Paul.
There will be a visitation on Monday, June 17, from 10 -11 a.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Jefferson Cemetery, Codorus. Please omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to: .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 14, 2019