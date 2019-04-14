|
Kathleen R. "Kathy" Henry
York, PA - Kathleen R. "Kathy" Henry, 92 of York, PA, died at York Hospital on April 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Kenneth E. Henry.
Born January 1, 1927 in Jackson Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond O. and Amanda A. (Joseph) Ruth.
Kathleen was the former co-owner of Henry's Beverage with her late husband for 21 years.
She was a member of Advent Lutheran Church and the Galleria Gallopers.
Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Karen H. Kibler and her husband Jeffrey of York, two grandchildren, Jason Kibler and his wife Jennifer of Manchester Twp. and Heather Hess and her husband David of West Chester, PA, six great grandchildren, Hannah Kibler, Elijah Kibler, Aaron Kibler, Julia Rose Hess, Jacob Matthew Hess and Jonah Polnau and a sister, Phyllis Luckenbaugh of Hanover, PA.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. .
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Endowment Fund of Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 E. Market St. York, PA 17402.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019