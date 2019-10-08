|
Kathleen S. Henry
York - Kathleen S. "Kathy" (Steis) Henry, 70, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at University of Maryland Medical Center. She was the wife of Peter D. Henry with whom she would have celebrated 33 years of marriage on October 10th.
Born January 28, 1949 in Ridgway, PA; a daughter of the late Robert B. and A. Patricia (Good) Steis, she was a 1966 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and a 1970 graduate of West Chester University. Kathy retired from Shipley Energy in 2003 after nearly 20 years of service. She was an avid home cook, particularly of soups, stews and braises. She loved to travel, having visited over 25 countries on four continents. Her favorite travel memory was seeing wild giraffes in Kenya.
In addition to her husband, Kathy is survived by a son, Darin A. and wife Erica Stine of Bryn Athyn, PA; two granddaughters, Emma and Maggie Stine of Bryn Athyn; a brother, Paul and wife Carol Steis of Dover; a sister, Anita Stewart of Culowhee, NC; aunts, Mary Ann Weeks of Auburn, Washington and Reed Good of Hershey, PA; and an uncle, Tom Davis of Lebanon, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Village Library, 35 N. Main Street, #C, Jacobus, PA 17407.
Services will be private. Her remains will be buried at sea from the deck of RMS Queen Mary 2 at Christmastime. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019