Windsor - Kathleen (Colestock) Shaffer, 93, died on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Manor Care South. She was the wife of Freeland E. Shaffer to whom she was married for 68 years. The couple wed on August 25, 1950.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 220 N. Charles St., Red Lion with her pastor, the Reverend Courtney Erzkus officiating. Viewings will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at church. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Born on September 10, 1925 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Emma (Kohler) Colestock. Kathleen was a 1949 graduate of Millersville University. Upon graduation, she taught at Hanover School District and then Red Lion School District until her retirement.
Mrs. Shaffer was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Red Lion. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, crafts and crossword puzzles. Kathleen and her husband loved traveling to all lower 48 states over the years. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.
Along with her husband, Freeland, Kathleen leaves her son, Scott Shaffer and his wife, Karen E. of Jacobus; daughter, Marci Campos of Castaic, CA; and granddaughter, Anne Elizabeth Shaffer. She was preceded in death by her son in law, Leonard Campos, Jr.; sister, Marjorie "Margie" Gulden; and brother, Charles R. "Bob" Colestock.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019