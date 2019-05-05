Kathleen Williams



Spring Grove - Kathleen A. Williams, age 62, passed away at home. She was the wife of Clyde E. Williams Jr. Kathleen was born in Ohio on January 31, 1957 and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Frances (Gallagher) Murray.



In addition to her husband Clyde, Kathleen is survived by her daughter Jennifer and husband Donald Shirey and son Jason Murray; her grandchildren Austin Shirey, Abbigail Shirey, Christian Murray, and Savanna Murray. She is also survived by her step-sons Travis, Shaun, Wesley, and Jonathan and 6 step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Murray Jr.



A funeral cortege will form on Monday at 10:15AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St. Spring Grove PA 17362, processing to Greenmount Cemetery, 721 Carlisle Ave, York, PA 17404. A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM at the cemetery with Rev. Katherine Seiler officiating.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kathleen's memory can be made to the family to help defer the funeral costs, c/o Jennifer Shirey, 175 N. Main St. Spring Grove PA 17362.