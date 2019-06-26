|
Kathrine D. (Robinson) Sipe
Brogue - Kathrine "Kathy" D. (Robinson) Sipe, of Brogue, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1:09 pm at Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at the age of 60. She was the wife of Michael T. Sipe, to whom she married on August 3, 1991, celebrating 27 years together.
Kathy was born on February 8, 1959 in York, and was the daughter of the late Oate Cornelius and Geneva (Kinzer) Robinson. She was an Office Manager at Helena Chemical in Shrewsbury for more than 30 years. When her sons were younger, she was a former pack leader in the Boy Scouts of America. Kathy loved music, especially blue grass, crocheting, and going to the York County Fiddler's Association in Felton. But most of all, she cherished the times she was able to be with her grandchildren and her family.
Besides her husband, she has two sons, James D. Bell and his wife Melissa of Brogue, and Ryan C. Bell and his wife, Lacey, of Felton. She was the loving grandmother to, Alex, Jordyn, Geneva Bell and Lucas Garner. Kathy has three siblings, Dorothy Hatch of Red Lion, Curtis Robinson (Jeanie) of Spring Grove and Homer "Willy" Robinson of Hellam, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.
There will be no viewing. Cremation will take place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. Family and friends are invited to extend their condolences on Saturday, June 29th from 9-10 am at the funeral home. A Memorial Service to Honor and Praise Kathy's life will begin at 10 am at the funeral home, with Rev. Lawrence A. Cunnings, pastor of St. Paul Zeiglers Lutheran Church in Seven Valleys. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: Cub Scout Pack #43, c/o: Christ Lutheran Church, 126 W. Main St., Dallastown, PA 17313.
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he wrapped his arms around you, and whispered, "Come To Me." A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands now rest. He broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes THE BEST.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 26, 2019