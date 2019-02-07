Kathryn E. Lehigh



York - Kathryn E. Lehigh, age 91, of York, died at 4:55 PM Monday, February 4, 2019 at Colonial Manor. She was the wife of the late Lamar Lehigh.



Born February 12, 1927 in York, a daughter of the late Charles and Nellie (Van Norman) Emig, and a stepdaughter of the late Grace Emig, she worked as a seamstress in various sewing factories. Mrs. Lehigh was a very loving mother and grandmother and she enjoyed cooking, baking and bingo.



Mr. Lehigh is survived by a daughter, Linda M. Zortman, and her husband Jeff of York; four grandchildren, Jason, Trevor, Mindy, and Ross; seven great grandchildren, Brittany, Justin, Sierra, Rebekah, Gabriella, Manny and Korie; and a sister, Ethel Weigle. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Myers; a son, Lamar Lehigh, Jr.; and two sisters, Betty and Clara.



Funeral services are scheduled for 6:30 PM Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. Kelly Shifflet, Pastor of Kreutz Creek Presbyterian Church, officiating. Visitation will be 6-6:30 PM. Burial will at 10:00 AM Tuesday, February 12, 2019 be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover.



Memorial contributions may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of American, 801 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20006.



