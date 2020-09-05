Kathryn E. (Stephens) Trout
Red Lion - Kathryn E. (Stephens) Trout, of Red Lion, entered into God's care on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 6:42 pm at Legend Senior Living in Lititz, at the age of 81. She was the wife of Ronald L. Trout of Red Lion to whom she married on March 15, 1959, celebrating 61 years together.
She was born in Red Lion on October 21, 1938 and was the daughter of the late George and Vesta (Kyle) Stephens. She graduated from the Red Lion High School, Class of 1956. Kathryn was a homemaker while raising her children and then worked as a receptionist in various offices in the York area. She attended St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Red Lion. She enjoyed going camping, gardening, especially taking care of her roses, she loved cats and she loved cooking and baking for her family.
Along with her husband, Ronald, she leaves her two sons, Scott Trout of Red Lion and Lonnie L. Trout and his wife Kendra of Stewartstown. She was the grandmother to Daniel Trout of Winterstown, Matthew Trout of York and his wife Katie and Zachary Gross of York. She also has a brother in law, Lester Gross of Red Lion and nieces, Kara and Lisa and a nephew Edward. She was preceded in death by her four siblings, Robert, Donald, Maxine and Lois.
A viewing will be on Wednesday, September 9th, from 10-11 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service to Honor and Praise for Kathryn will begin at 11 am at the funeral home with Rev. Timothy A. Funk, pastor of St. Paul's UM Church in Red Lion, officiating. Burial will be at Bethlehem Stonepile UM Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: York County SPCA, "for cats", 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Online condolences may be offered to: www.BurgFuneralHome.com