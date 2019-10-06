|
Kathryn H. Miller
Manchester - Kathryn H. (Hamme) Miller, 97, of Manchester, passed away at 4:28 PM, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Camp Hill. She was the wife of the late Kermit C. Miller who passed away on June 12, 1985.
Mrs. Miller was born May 13, 1922 in York and was the daughter of the late Kerwin, Sr. and Alverta (Myers) Hamme.
She graduated in 1940, from North York High School. She was employed as a Senior Draftsman with the York Division of Borg Warner, now Johnson Controls, for over 28 years before retiring in 1982. She was a member of the 25 year club at Borg Warner and Quickel Lutheran Church. She proudly served her country in the Womens Army Corps during WW II.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her son, Robert Miller and his wife Nancy; two grandsons, Cristopher Frigm and his wife Laurel and Philip Frigm, Jr., and his wife Lyndsey; 3 great grandchildren, and her brother, Kerwin Hamme, Jr., and his wife Doris, and her sister-in-law Germaine Hamme. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda McDaniel, her sisters, Mary Glassick and Helen Hamme, and her brother, Mahlon.
Her funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Quickel Lutheran Church, 60 Canal Road Extd., York. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Quickel Cemetery. Officiating at her service will be her grandson, Reverend Cristopher Frigm. Military Honors will be provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Quickel Lutheran Church, 60 Canal Road Extd., York, Pa. 17406.
To share memories of Kathryn please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019