|
|
Kathryn I. Hawkins
York - Kathryn I (Sowers) Hawkins, 99, of York, passed away at 3:15 PM, Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Manor Care Dallastown. She was the wife of the late John C. Hawkins.
Mrs. Hawkins was born June 1, 1919, in York and was the daughter of the late Charles and Annie (Baker) Sowers.
She was employed by Jasons Shirt Factory as a presser and seamstress for many years and later became a loving homemaker to her family. She was a member of the Shiloh American Legion Post #791 and was awarded the Blue Star from the Legion.
Mrs. Hawkins is survived by her daughters, Kathy Dietz and her husband Russell Wantz of York, Mary Ann Sunday and her husband Ronald of York, and Wanda Stoner and her husband Stephen of York; her son, Jess Poff of York; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. Mrs. Hawkins was one of 14 children and was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters.
Her funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM Monday, February 18, 2019, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Monday from 9:00 to 10:00 both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Suburban Memorial Gardens.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider York County SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trial, York, PA. 17406
To share memories of Mrs. Hawkins please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2019