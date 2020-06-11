Or Copy this URL to Share

Kathryn L. (Landis) Kornbau



New Oxford - A viewing will be held on Monday, June 15th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St. Dallastown. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 16th at Salem Union Cemetery, Jacobus, with Pastor Kevin Becker officiating.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store