Kathryn L. (Landis) Kornbau
New Oxford - A viewing will be held on Monday, June 15th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St. Dallastown. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 16th at Salem Union Cemetery, Jacobus, with Pastor Kevin Becker officiating.
New Oxford - A viewing will be held on Monday, June 15th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St. Dallastown. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 16th at Salem Union Cemetery, Jacobus, with Pastor Kevin Becker officiating.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.