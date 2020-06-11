Kathryn L. (Landis) Kornbau
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn L. (Landis) Kornbau

New Oxford - Kathryn L. (Landis) Kornbau, 88 of New Oxford, formerly of Jacobus, passed on to her eternal home on Tuesday, June 9th. She was the loving wife of the late Richard R. Kornbau, who passed away in 2016.

Born in York on May 22, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Esher (Shellenberger) Landis.

Kathryn was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She and her husband owned and operated a family farm and had a roadside stand in Jacobus for many years. She was a long time member of Salem United Church of Christ in Jacobus.

She is survived by her three children, Susan Stough of York, Michael Kornbau of Virginia and Linda Andrews and her husband Paul of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by five brothers and her son-in-law, Dennis Stough.

A viewing will be held on Monday, June 15th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St. Dallastown. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 16th at Salem Union Cemetery, Jacobus, with Pastor Kevin Becker officiating.

The family asks that contributions in Kathryn's name be made to Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin St., Jacobus, PA 17407.

To share condolences with the family please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved