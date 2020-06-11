Kathryn L. (Landis) KornbauNew Oxford - Kathryn L. (Landis) Kornbau, 88 of New Oxford, formerly of Jacobus, passed on to her eternal home on Tuesday, June 9th. She was the loving wife of the late Richard R. Kornbau, who passed away in 2016.Born in York on May 22, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Esher (Shellenberger) Landis.Kathryn was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She and her husband owned and operated a family farm and had a roadside stand in Jacobus for many years. She was a long time member of Salem United Church of Christ in Jacobus.She is survived by her three children, Susan Stough of York, Michael Kornbau of Virginia and Linda Andrews and her husband Paul of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by five brothers and her son-in-law, Dennis Stough.A viewing will be held on Monday, June 15th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St. Dallastown. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 16th at Salem Union Cemetery, Jacobus, with Pastor Kevin Becker officiating.The family asks that contributions in Kathryn's name be made to Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin St., Jacobus, PA 17407.To share condolences with the family please visit