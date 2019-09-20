Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem Union Cemetery,
Dover, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Strickler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Marie Strickler


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Marie Strickler Obituary
Kathryn Marie Strickler

York - Kathryn Marie Strickler, 54, entered into rest at 10:53 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Kenneth E. Strickler.

Born December 4, 1964 in York, Kathryn was the daughter of B. Wayne and Elizabeth Jane (Altland) Stambaugh of Dover.

She graduated from York Catholic High School in 1983 and most recently worked for BDP International.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York.

In addition to her parents, Kathryn is survived by her sister, Karen A. Gilbert and husband, Steven of Wrightsville; and her nephew, Jeremy Gilbert.

Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kathryn's graveside service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover. Officiating will be the Rev. Charles Ocul A.J., Hospital Chaplain for Wellspan York Hospital.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Rd., York, PA 17402: or Immaculate Conception BVM Church, 309 S. George St., York, PA 17401.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now